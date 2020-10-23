Next week might be time to trade shorts for long johns, at least for a couple of days

Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

Though last week saw many of us out and about in our summer wardrobe, a change is on its way that could have us reaching for warmer wear. A weather pattern on its way this weekend could drop temperatures to winter readings and bring along a little rain to boot.

If that rain and cold hits together in just the right combination, Meteorologist Monique Sellers of the Fort Worth field office said some folks could see some frozen precipitation.

Right now, she said, it looks like all of that stuff should stay to the west and the north of Grayson County, but that could change.

The deciding factor will be the cold front that is expected to move through the area Sunday night into Monday. It will drop temperatures as well as bring in some more rain. On Friday afternoon, Monday's forecasted low is 35 degrees so there shouldn't be any worrisome weather, but that could change.

If it does, Sellers said, the problems could come in the form of freezing rain.

"We will know a little more with each forecast," she said of the changes expected. She said the area's earliest freeze recorded was set back on Oct. 12, 1977. Normally, the area sees its first freeze by around Oct. 14, it shouldn't be too shocking to get a freeze before Halloween.

So the area will just have to wait and see if there is going to be frost on those pumpkins next week but they are likely to be wet if they are outside. The forecast calls for significant rain chances Monday, Tuesday and Wednesdays. The high on Monday is expected to be in the 50s with a low in the 30s. Tuesday will see a high of 45 degrees and a low of 40 degrees and Wednesday will warm to the middle 50s with a low in the middle 4os.

Rain, she said, should be on and off again through the first part of next week but is not expected to be enough to cause problems.

"It is just going to feel very wet and colder for much of the week," she said adding that the uptick in the winds will make that feel even less comfortable for many people.

So far, the Halloween forecast calls for a high of 68 and a low of 50 with a 10 percent chance of rain.