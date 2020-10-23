For 3rd time this week, GC announces 2 new COVID-19 deaths

Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

Thursday evening brought the report of two more COVID-19 related deaths in Grayson County. That brings the number of county residents lost to the illness to 64.

Thirty new cases of the virus were announced Thursday. The active number of COVID-19 cases in the county Thursday evening was at least 165 with 30 new cases.

According to information released by the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management and the Health Department, more than 2,400 Grayson County residents have suffered with the illness since the pandemic began and more than 27,400 people have been tested. There were 45 tests pending with the Grayson County Health Department on Thursday evening.

The county’s report also indicates which cities had active cases reported to the county on Thursday evening.

Sherman continued to be the county's hotspot on Thursday but the number of cases did go down from 86 on Wednesday to 78 cases Thursday. Denison's cases also went down from 32 on Wednesday to 26 on Thursday. Likewise, Pottsboro's number of active cases dropped from 15 to 12. Van Alstyne dropped from nine to eight. Whitesboro dropped from 12 to nine. Howe went from eight to seven as did Gunter. Sadler dropped from five to three. Whitewright held steady at five. Collinsville held at three. Bells held at two. Tioga went to three cases from one. Tom Bean and Gordonville held at one case each.

The report said there are currently 61 Grayson County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 and 99 COVID-19 patients total in local hospitals. That is 16.54 percent of the county's COVID-19 hospital capacity.

None of the numbers released from the county daily include the free COVID-19 testing taking place in the parking lot of the Grayson County Health Department, 515 N. Walnut, in Sherman daily Thursday through Saturday, or those being tested at Grayson College or Austin College. For more information on when those tests are given, go to GoGetTested.com. Those who want to be tested do not need a doctor’s order or be experiencing symptoms. The tests are free to the patient though individuals will be asked to show proof of insurance or other medical payment identification such as Medicare or Medicaid.