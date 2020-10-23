GCSO helping to investigate death of Cooke County woman found shot in Whitesboro Thursday

Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

A Cooke County woman was found shot in a vehicle late Thursday night in what is being called a questionable death. The Grayson County Sherriff's Office Friday said it is helping investigate the incident.

A news release from GCSO said the office received a call from Cooke County asking for assistance with an investigation into the woman's death. She was found in the 50 block of County Road 126 in Whitesboro.

"The 28-year-old white female from Cook County was found with a single gunshot wound," the release said.

The two sheriff's offices and the Texas Rangers are investigating the case. The provided information did not release the woman's name or any other identifying information.