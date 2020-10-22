Two COVID-19 related deaths in Grayson County, 79 new cases

Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

Grayson County reported two more COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday. That brings the number of county residents lost to the illness to 62. The active case load also increased on Wednesday from 134 on Tuesday evening to 189 on Wednesday.

Seventy-nine new cases of the virus were announced Wednesday.

According to information released by the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management and the Health Department, more than 2,400 Grayson County residents have suffered with the illness since the pandemic began and more than 27,400 people have been tested. There were 36 tests pending with the Grayson County Health Department on Wednesday evening.

The county’s report also indicates which cities had active cases reported to the county on Wednesday evening.

Sherman continues to be the county's hotspot with 86, cases Wednesday which was up from 57 the day before. Denison had 32, up from 24. Pottsboro had 15, up from 12, and Van Alstyne had nine, up from seven. Whitesboro had 12, up from eight. Howe had eight, up from six. Gunter had eight, up from five. Sadler also had five, up from four. Whitewright had five, up from two. Whitewright had five, up from two. Collinsville had three, down from four. Bells had two, down from three. Tioga, Tom and Gordonville held at one case each.

So far in Grayson County, more men have contracted the virus than women with at least 1,199 men having contracted the illness and 1,141 women. The county’s data shows that the most cases have been reported in people in their 40s with 426 cases. There have been 389 cases reported in people in their 20s and 384 cases reported in people in their 30s. There have been 339cases reported in people in their 50s and 283 cases of people in their 60s. There have been 272 cases of people aged 19 and younger in the county. There have been 190 cases reported in people in their 70s and 126 cases reported in people 80 years old or older in Grayson County.

The report said there are currently 57 Grayson County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 and 79 COVID-19 patients total in local hospitals. That is 13.84 percent of the county's COVID-19 hospital capacity.

None of the numbers released from the county daily include the free COVID-19 testing taking place in the parking lot of the Grayson County Health Department, 515 N. Walnut, in Sherman daily Wednesday through Saturday, or those being tested at Grayson College or Austin College. For more information on when those tests are given, go to GoGetTested.com. Those who want to be tested do not need a doctor’s order or be experiencing symptoms. The tests are free to the patient though individuals will be asked to show proof of insurance or other medical payment identification such as Medicare or Medicaid.