Early voting going strong in Grayson County

Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

Early voting began last week in Texoma and just over a week in, thousands of locals have already cast their votes for the Nov. 3 general election.

"As of the end of Tuesday, over 26,000 have voted in-person and we have had over 3,000 mail ballots returned," said GC Elections Administrator Deana Patterson in an email.

Grayson County voting statistics available online show that in the last general election, there were 78,723 registered voters in the county and that there were 47,819 votes cast in the election. The statistics show that was a 60 percent voter turnout. Of those 47,819 votes, 31,580 were cast during early voting and 2,560 were voted by mail in ballots.

This weekend is the last weekend for early voting for the Nov. 3 election.

Saturday, polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Voters can cast ballots at any of the listed polling places. Those locations are:

Denison — Grayson County Sub Courthouse, 1010 W. Woodard, Mt. Olive Baptist Church Gym, 1131 S. Scullin;

Sherman — GC Elections Administration, 115 W. Houston, Texoma Council of Governments, 1117 Gallaher;

Whitesboro — Whitesboro City Hall, 111 W. Main Street;

Van Alstyne — Grayson College South Campus, Rm SB113, 1455 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy.;

Howe: Howe Community Center, 700 W. Haning;

Pottsboro: Pottsboro Independent School District Admin Building, 105 Cardinal;

Whitewright: Whitewright City Hall, 206 W. Grand.

Voters can cast ballots at the same locations from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Then, next week, voters can cast ballots at those locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The final day to submit an application for mail in ballot is Oct. 23.

Those ballots can be dropped off in person at the Elections Administration office through Nov. 3.

For sample ballots and more information, see www.bit.ly/votegrayson