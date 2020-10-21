S&S coach arrested for sexual assault of a child

Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

An S&S coach was arrested on a warrant out of Hunt County for the offense of continuous sexual assault of a child under 14 Friday. Grayson County Jail records show David Toon was released from the jail after posting a $250,000 surety bond on Saturday.

The bond was made through Doc's Bail Bonds.

Wednesday, S&S Director of Student Services Lance Johnson said Toon has been placed on administrative leave while the matter is being investigated and that the district is cooperating with law enforcement's investigation of the matter, but would have no further comment.