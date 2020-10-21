Grayson County pulls requests for fiber optics at NTRA

Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

A request to reject proposals to replace fiber optics at North Texas Regional Airport — Perrin Field were approved by the Grayson County Commissioners Tuesday. Grayson County Purchasing Agent Jodi Platt said the change could result in the county saving a lot of money.

Back in August, NTRA Manager Mike Livezey said the fiber optic line to be replaced costs the county around $5,300 a month. It is used to take information from the weather station at the end of a roadway back to the tower. That automated weather station has been there for years and years and provides information the pilots need to calibrate their instruments.

Tuesday, Platt said Livezey, who did not speak at the meeting Tuesday, had come up with another plan that was not fully realized yet, but which might end up with the county getting most of the equipment needed for the upgrade donated and only having to pay for installation.

The county had planned to spend around $60,000 to get the new line and have it installed. Then, according to Grayson County Judge Bill Magers, the county anticipated that the ongoing costs associated with it would go away.