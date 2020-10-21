45 new COVID-19 cases, active count sits at 134

Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

Grayson County’s active COVID-19 cases rose back above 100 on Tuesday with 45 new cases announced. The active case count sat at 134 Tuesday evening.

According to information released by the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management and the Health Department, so far 60 Grayson County residents have suffered COVID-19 related deaths.

More than 2300 Grayson County residents have suffered with the illness since the pandemic began and more than 27,000 people have been tested. There were 45 tests pending with the Grayson County Health Department on Tuesday evening.

The county’s report also indicates which cities had active cases reported to the county on Tuesday evening.

Sherman continues to be the county's hotspot with 57 cases Tuesday. Denison had 24. Pottsboro had 12, and Van Alstyne had seven. Whitesboro had eight. Van Alstyne and Howe each had six. Gunter had five and Collinsville and Sadler each had four. Bells had three cases and Whitewright had two. Tioga, Tom Bean and Gordonville, each had one case.

So far in Grayson County, more men have contracted the virus than women with at least 1,199 men having contracted the illness and 1,141 women. The county’s data shows that the most cases have been reported in people in their 40s with 419 cases. There have been 375 cases reported in people in their 20s and 373 cases reported in people in their 30s. There have been 336 cases reported in people in their 50s and 273 cases of people in their 60s. There have been 260 cases of people aged 19 and younger in the county. There have been 183 cases reported in people in their 70s and 121 cases reported in people 80 years old or older in Grayson County.

The report said there are currently 57 Grayson County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 and 79 COVID-19 patients total in local hospitals. That is 13.84 percent of the county's COVID-19 hospital capacity.

None of the numbers released from the county daily include the free COVID-19 testing taking place in the parking lot of the Grayson County Health Department, 515 N. Walnut, in Sherman daily Tuesday through Saturday, or those being tested at Grayson College or Austin College. For more information on when those tests are given, go to GoGetTested.com. Those who want to be tested do not need a doctor’s order or be experiencing symptoms. The tests are free to the patient though individuals will be asked to show proof of insurance or other medical payment identification such as Medicare or Medicaid.