Active COVID-19 cases dip below 100 again

Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

Grayson County’s active COVID-19 cases dipped back below 100 on Monday according to information released by the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management and the Health Department.

The information released Monday said the active number of cases was 97 with eight new cases. The information also said there were four new cases reported on Sunday, and 3 new cases reported on Saturday.

So far 60 Grayson County residents have suffered COVID-19 related deaths.

Nearly 3,000 Grayson County residents have suffered with the illness since the pandemic began and more than 27,000 people have been tested. There were 44 tests pending with the Grayson County Health Department on Tuesday morning.

The county’s report also indicates which cities had active cases reported to the county on Monday evening.

As has been the case for most of the pandemic so far, a majority of the cases are in Sherman with 37 cases Monday. Denison had 19. Pottsboro had eight, and Van Alstyne had seven. Gunter had five, and Sadler had four. Collinsville, Howe, Whitesboro and Whitewright each had three. Bells had two and Gordonville, Tioga, and Tom Bean each had one.

So far in Grayson County, more men have contracted the virus than women with at least 1,178 men having contracted the illness and 1,117 women. The county’s data shows that the most cases have been reported in people in their 40s with 412 cases. There have been 370 cases reported in people in their 20s and 366 cases reported in people in their 30s. There have been 330 cases reported in people in their 50s and 264 cases of people in their 60s. There have been 253 cases of people aged 19 and younger in the county. There have been 181 cases reported in people in their 70s and 119 cases reported in people 80 years old or older in Grayson County.

None of the numbers released from the county daily include the free COVID-19 testing taking place in the parking lot of the Grayson County Health Department, 515 N. Walnut, in Sherman daily Monday through Saturday, or those being tested at Grayson College or Austin College. For more information on when those tests are given, go to GoGetTested.com. Those who want to be tested do not need a doctor’s order or be experiencing symptoms. The tests are free to the patient though individuals will be asked to show proof of insurance or other medical payment identification such as Medicare or Medicaid.