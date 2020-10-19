Public meeting to talk Gunter Relief Route

Staff reports

The Texas Department of Transportation is looking for public input on a new project slated for Grayson County. The meeting to be held at 5 p.m. Oct. 27 will discuss a new roadway location between Scharff Road and State Highway 289 near Gunter.

In a news release issued last week, TxDOT said the new roadway is expected to be named Gunter Relief Route.

"A pre-recorded audio and video presentation will be available," the release said. "After viewing the online presentation, residents can provide comments and input on this proposed roadway. Comments must be received on or before Nov. 11, 2020 to be part of the official public meeting record."

The project is expected to help with infrastructure and to help reduce congestion within Gunter.

The release also said the project may, ".... improve operations of the roadway; provide a safer, more convenient route through the area; increase mobility, and provide improved connectivity in this area.

"The project will construct a new four-lane divided roadway with two-lane left turn lane from FM 121 four miles west of Gunter to SH 289 south of Gunter, a distance of approximately 3.6 miles. The project includes identifying, developing, and evaluating alternatives for engineering feasibility; selecting a recommended alternative; and developing environmental documentation to analyze potential social, environmental, and economic effects in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act, officials said."

The presentation can be viewed online at http://www.txdot.gov. Click on Inside TxDOT and Get Involved, followed by Hearings-Meetings. Lastly, click on Paris District.

Residents can also copy/paste this link into their browser:

https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/get-involved/about/hearings-meetings/paris/102720.html

Comments can also be written and mailed to: Duane Good P.E., TxDOT Paris District Office, 1365 N. Main Street, Paris, TX 75460. Comments may also be sent via email to Duane.Good@txdot.gov .

"Special communication or accommodation needs for the virtual meeting, such as the need for an interpreter, can be arranged by contacting the TxDOT Paris District office at (903) 737-9282 no later than 4 p.m. on Oct. 22," the release said. "Please be aware that advance notice is required as some services and accommodations may require time for TxDOT to arrange."

TxDOT’s Paris District includes Delta, Fannin, Franklin, Grayson, Hunt, Hopkins, Lamar, Rains and Red River counties.