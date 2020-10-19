New hangars hope to get approval at Sherman airport

The first steps toward filling the hangar space at Sherman Municipal Airport have been completed. The Sherman Planning and Zoning Commission will consider a variance request and site plan from the city for a set of three new proposed hangars.

The request follows an agreement between the city and SkyTrust, LLC. in February in which the company agreed to built the seven-unit hangars in exchange for a long-term least on two of the three buildings.

Skytrust is the same developer that has proposed a aviation-related residential development just outside of the airport footprint.

"A master plan was created to help ensure that development occurs in a way that is beneficial to the city overall," city staff said in meeting documents. "One of the most requested improvements at the Sherman Municipal Airport is additional hangars, so the Sherman Municipal Airport master plan's number one project is additional hangars."

Initially, the city planned to stagger the development of three lots that were ready for hangar development. However, these plans changed with the agreement with Skytrust, in which the developer would build out all three.

During Tuesday's meeting, the city will request a variance that will allow it to build just 15 feet from the property line along Dewey Avenue.

In other matters, the commission will also receive a sit plan request related to a new medical office building. Representatives with Heritage Development Partners will request approval of plans for a new medical office building at 221 W. Travis Street, within the Blalock Industrial Park.

City representatives previously expressed a desire to see more medical development in the Sherman Crossroads Development along W. Travis.

These items and others will be discussed when the commission meets at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Sherman City Hall.