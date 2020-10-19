2 new COVID-19 related deaths, 17 new cases

Herald Democrat

Friday evening, the Grayson County announced two new COVID-19 related death. That death brings the total Grayson County residents lost to the pandemic to 60.

In addition, the county announced 17 new cases which brought the active caseload to 140 cases in the county.

There were 31 pending tests Friday evening.

So far, at least 2,280 people have had test-confirmed cases of the virus in Grayson County and more than 25,946 people have been tested.

The county’s report also indicates which cities had active cases reported to the county on Thursday.

As has been the case for most of the pandemic so far, a majority of the cases are in Sherman with 58 cases Thursday. Denison had 25. Gunter had 11 cases, Van Alstyne had nine, and Pottsboro had eight. Whitesboro had six. Howe and Gordonville had three cases. Whitwright had four cases. Tom Bean had two cases and Tioga had one case.

So far in Grayson County, more men have contracted the virus than women with at least 1,172 men having contracted the illness and 1,108 women. The county’s data shows that the most cases have been reported in people in their 40s with 411 cases. There have been 362 cases reported in people in their 20s and 369 cases reported in people in their 30s. There have been 326 cases reported in people in their 50s and 181 cases reported in people in their 70s. There have been 262 cases reported in people in their 60s and 250 cases reported of people up to 19 years old. There have been only 117 cases reported in people 80 years old or older in Grayson County.

None of the numbers released from the county daily include the free COVID-19 testing taking place in the parking lot of the Grayson County Health Department, 515 N. Walnut, in Sherman daily Monday through Saturday, or those being tested at Grayson College or Austin College. For more information on when those tests are given, go to GoGetTested.com. Those who want to be tested do not need a doctor’s order or be experiencing symptoms. The tests are free to the patient though individuals will be asked to show proof of insurance or other medical payment identification such as Medicare or Medicaid.