Sherman voters will elect two school board members this election cycle

Sherman voters will decide who should represent them in two seats on the Sherman School Board when the Sherman Independent School District holds its school board elections next month.

This year’s elections are unusual for the district, who traditionally hold their board elections in the spring. However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic led the district to delay these elections until the fall elections on Nov. 3.

The elections are current schedule to be held on Nov. 3, and the results will be canvassed by the board on Nov. 16. The winners of the election will also be sworn in during the November meeting.

At stake in this year’s election will be two at-large seats that are both contested. Chanel Stiggers, who was first elected in May 2017, is being challenged for her seat by Andre Luper.

Meanwhile, Rob Wilson, who was first elected in May 2014, is facing two challengers for his Place 7 seat. This makes Wilson the second-longest serving member on the current board. He will face off against Wendy Vellotti and Ronald Rose.

Rose previous ran for a position on the school board in 2019 when he was defeated by Anna Wylie for the Place 4 seat.

District officials said the six-month delay will not change the terms for these candidates, who originally were running for a three-year term. These terms are still set to expire in May 2023.

Michael Hutchins is the local government reporter for the Herald Democrat. He can be reached at mhutchins@heralddemocrat.com.