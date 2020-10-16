Sherman considers land purchase, construction manager for new police station

The city of Sherman is looking to take two steps forward with plans to build a new police station on the city’s west side.

The Sherman City Council will consider two requests related to the $14 million police headquarters project Monday night when it considers purchasing land and advertising for a construction manager for the project.

The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Monday at City Hall.

“There are many steps that must take place in fiscal year 20-21, and step one and two will be at our upcoming council meeting,” Sherman City Manager Robby Hefton said.

The project comes as the department is looking for ways to expand capacity ahead of expected growth and position itself along one of the city’s burgeoning corridors.

The city is considering a 10 acre parcel of land along the intersection of Northgate Drive and W. Travis Street as the location for the new police station. On Tuesday, the Sherman Economic Development Corp. agreed to sell the land to the city for a total of just under $697,000.

The proposed police station would be built in the Progress Park I Industrial Park and would be just across the street from the new Sherman Fire-Rescue Station 4.

Police and city officials said this would put the station in a good location near the FM 1417 growth corridor and give it access to that road and U.S. Highway 75.

The is also considering appointing a construction manager at risk to help over the project and guide it through early development and develop an estimated cost for the project.

Once this estimate is established, the city will be able to move forward in setting a budget for the project and establishing a timeline for the project, which is expected to take place in fiscal year 2022.