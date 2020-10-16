Howe PD arrests Sherman man for sexual assault of a child

Staff reports

The Howe Police Department has arrested a Sherman man for his alleged relationship with a minor. In a news release issued Friday, the department said Gabriel Muniz, 42, was arrested at his home in Sherman.

Muniz had two warrants for sexual assault of a child.

"The parents of the juvenile, who will remain unidentified, found sexually explicit texts between Muniz and their child and notified police," the release said. "Officers interviewed Muniz who admitted that he met the child through a family member and was aware of the child’s age when they began a sexual relationship that started in May and continued until the days leading up to his arrest."

According to the release, the sexual activity took place in Sherman and McKinney.

"If convicted, Muniz faces up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine for each charge," the release said. "There are no indications Muniz had a relationship with any other juvenile."

