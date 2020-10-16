COVID-19 related death toll rises again in Grayson County

Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

Thursday evening, the Grayson County announced one more COVID-19 related death. That death brings the total Grayson County residents lost to the pandemic to 58.

In addition, the county announced 29 new cases which brought the active caseload to 1654 cases in the county.

There were 39 pending tests Thursday evening.

So far, at least 2,263 people have had test-confirmed cases of the virus in Grayson County and more than 25,439 people have been tested.

The county’s report also indicates which cities had active cases reported to the county on Thursday.

As has been the case for most of the pandemic so far, a majority of the cases are in Sherman with 841 cases Thursday. Denison had 29. Gunter had 11 cases, Van Alstyne had nine, and Pottsboro had seven. Whitesboro had four as did Collinsville. Howe, Collinsville, Gordonville and Whitewright each had three cases. Tom Bean had two cases and Tioga had one case.

So far in Grayson County, more men have contracted the virus than women with at least 1,161 men having contracted the illness and 1,102 women. The county’s data shows that the most cases have been reported in people in their 40s with 408 cases. There have been 367 cases reported in people in their 20s and 362 cases reported in people in their 30s. There have been 325 cases reported in people in their 50s and 178 cases reported in people in their 70s. There have been 262 cases reported in people in their 60s and 244 cases reported of people up to 19 years old. There have been only 117 cases reported in people 80 years old or older in Grayson County.

None of the numbers released from the county daily include the free COVID-19 testing taking place in the parking lot of the Grayson County Health Department, 515 N. Walnut, in Sherman daily Monday through Saturday, or those being tested at Grayson College or Austin College. For more information on when those tests are given, go to GoGetTested.com. Those who want to be tested do not need a doctor’s order or be experiencing symptoms. The tests are free to the patient though individuals will be asked to show proof of insurance or other medical payment identification such as Medicare or Medicaid.