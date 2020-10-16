Early voting continues this weekend in Grayson County, here is where to vote

Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

With another awesome fall weekend right around the corner, many folks might be thinking about getting their votes cast for the November 3 election. In addition to the national general election, there are a whole host of city and school races up for grabs. Luckily there are plenty of places for folks to do just that.

Grayson County uses vote centers so any registered voter in the county can cast their ballot at any one of the locations listed below from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Voting will continue next week with voting center open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday for the next two weeks.

Locations :

Denison — Grayson County Sub Courthouse, 1010 W. Woodard, Mt. Olive Baptist Church Gym, 1131 S. Scullin;

Sherman — GC Elections Administration, 115 W. Houston, Texoma Council of Governments, 1117 Gallaher;

Whitesboro — Whitesboro City Hall, 111 W. Main Street;

Van Alstyne — Grayson College South Campus, Rm SB113, 1455 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy.;

Howe: Howe Community Center, 700 W. Haning;

Pottsboro: Pottsboro Independent School District Admin Building, 105 Cardinal;

Whitewright: Whitewright City Hall, 206 W. Grand. The final day to submit an application for mail in ballot is Oct. 23.

Early voting continues through October 30th for more information including sample ballots and additional voting times and days, please see https://www.co.grayson.tx.us/page/elec.home