Grand Central Station receives much needed support from local business

Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

Grand Central Station has continued to feed the local homeless and food insecure population in the area during the pandemic, and this, week it got a little help continuing that mission from a local business.

Tyson Foods gave a $15,000 community grant to Grand Central Station in Sherman to fund programming that provides food, tools for learning, advocacy, and life solutions to the Sherman community.

Grand Central Station, which serves underserved neighbors and provides more than 1,000 bags of food to the community each week, will also receive 45,000 pounds of protein form Tyson to fight hunger in Grayson County.

“Grand Central Station is grateful to Tyson Foods for their help and generous donation, as this protein is critical in supporting our nutritional goals for our neighbors in need,” said Grand Central Station Executive Director Karen Bray in a news release issued Thursday.

Grand Central Station supports the community through four programs: The Dining Car, Children’s Express, Tools 4 Schools and The Market Depot. In 2019, the organization provided the community with almost 163,000 pounds of food, over 31,000 pieces of clothing and household items, 80,000 items of school supplies and over 35,000 meals.

Gray said Grand Central Station has been down volunteers by 75 percent since the start of the pandemic. The grant and food donation allow the organization to continue to support the community with emergency food as it struggles with the fallout from COVID-19.

“We’re proud to support Grand Central Station and the amazing work they do to help our community, especially in these challenging times,” said Tyson Foods Sherman Complex Manager Bill McKeeman in the statement. “The grant and food donation will provide critical resources to those in need in our community.”