Grayson County announces more COVID-19 related deaths

Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

Wednesday evening, the Grayson County announced two more COVID-19 related deaths. Those deaths bring the total Grayson County residents lost to the pandemic to 57.

In addition, the county announced 43 new cases which brought the active caseload to 165 cases in the county.

There were 41 pending tests Wednesday evening.

So far, at least 2,234 people have had test-confirmed cases of the virus in Grayson County and more than 25,412 people have been tested.

The county’s report also indicates which cities had active cases reported to the county on Wednesday.

As has been the case for most of the pandemic so far, a majority of the cases are in Sherman with 84 cases Wednesday. Denison had 26. Gunter had 12 cases, Van Alstyne had nine, and Pottsboro had five. Collinsville, Howe, Whitesboro and Whitewright each had four cases. Bells, Gordonville, Sadler, and Tioga each had three cases. Tom Bean had one case.

So far in Grayson County, more men have contracted the virus than women with at least 1,153 men having contracted the illness and 1,081 women. The county’s data shows that the most cases have been reported in people in their 40s with 404 cases. There have been 361 cases reported in people in their 20s and 357 cases reported in people in their 30s. There have been 320 cases reported in people in their 50s and 174 cases reported in people in their 70s. There have been 259 cases reported in people in their 60s and 243 cases reported of people up to 19 years old. There have been only 116 cases reported in people 80 years old or older in Grayson County.

None of the numbers released from the county daily include the free COVID-19 testing taking place in the parking lot of the Grayson County Health Department, 515 N. Walnut, in Sherman daily Monday through Saturday, or those being tested at Grayson College or Austin College. For more information on when those tests are given, go to GoGetTested.com. Those who want to be tested do not need a doctor’s order or be experiencing symptoms. The tests are free to the patient though individuals will be asked to show proof of insurance or other medical payment identification such as Medicare or Medicaid.