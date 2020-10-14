TxDOT announces projects affecting multiple Texoma roads

Staff report

While the Texas Department of Transportation releases a list of planned projects each week, department officials have made it known that there will be some extra road work on their plates in the coming weeks.

Last week, TxDOT said crews would be placing rumble strips and profile striping to roadways in six Northeast Texas counties will begin Oct. 12.

"The contractor, Stripe-A-Zone, was granted 96 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $1.7 million," a news release said. "The contractor will mill rumble strips and apply profile striping to these roads: Delta County: FM 128 and FM 1553; Fannin County, State Highways 11, 34 and 56; Grayson County: State Highway 56, FM 697, FM 902, FM 120, FM 1897 and FM 121; Hunt County, State Highway 34 and US 69; Lamar County, US 82, FM 1497, FM 195, FM 905, FM 137; Red River County, State Highway 37, FM 114, FM 195, FM 1159."

The release also said the the profile striping will give the edes of traffic lanes more definition.

"Milled rumble strips are shallow divots in the pavement that alert drivers when a vehicle is drifting over the edge of a traffic lane," the release said.

"Motorists who travel regularly in these areas should remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems," the release continued.

Additionally, TxDOT announced that it will be closing the southbound exit ramp at US Highway 75 and Washington Street in Sherman starting on Oct. 25. The closure is expected to last approximately two months.

"The closure will allow work crews to expedite construction of the southbound frontage road between Preston Drive and Pecan Street," officials said in the release. "Motorists traveling southbound on US 75 are encouraged to use Exit 60 at North Travis Street and continue along the southbound frontage road to Washington Street, or use Exit 58 at Houston and Lamar Streets."

While the department always advises travelers to be vigilent, TxDOT made a special plea for motorists to be aware of road crews and how the changes can affect travel time.

"Officials advised motorists to watch for road crews, expect some delays and plan their commutes in advance while this new phase of construction is underway," the release said. "This construction and any necessary temporary lane closures it creates are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances."