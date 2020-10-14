Grayson County active COVID-19 cases tops 100 again

Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

Wednesday morning Grayson County's new COVID-19 had jumped back above the 100 mark with 59 new cases. That brought the active caseload released by Grayson County to 128. The County has lost 55 people to COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began in March.

On Tuesday evening, the active cases in the county were in the following locations: Sherman had 66 cases, up from 46 cases; Denison had 21 cases, up from 10; Van Alstyne had eight, up from three and Gunter had eight as well, up from three;; Whitesboro had five, up from two; Southmayd also had five; Collinsville had four which was up from three; Howe had three which was up from two; Whitewright also had three which was up from one; Bells held steady at two cases; Gordonville also had two which was up from one; Tioga had two; Tom Bean held steady at one case.

Since the pandemic began, 1,056 of the cases have been in women and 1,135 have been in men. People in their 40s have been diagnosed with the illness more than any other age group in Grayson County with 398 cases. People in their 20s are a close second with 359 cases and people in their 30s are in 3rd place with 345 cases. People in their 50s come in next with 315 case. There have been 253 cases in people in their 60s and 236 cases in people from birth through age 19. There have been 170 cases in people in their 70s and 115 cases in people 80 and over.

None of the numbers released from the county daily include the free COVID-19 testing taking place in the parking lot of the Grayson County Health Department, 515 N. Walnut, in Sherman daily Monday through Saturday. Those who want to be tested do not need a doctor’s order or be experiencing symptoms. The tests are free to the patient though individuals will be asked to show proof of insurance or other medical payment identification such as Medicare or Medicaid. There are also GoGetTested sites at Austin College in Sherman and Grayson College in Denison.

