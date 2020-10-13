Town dedicates new police headquarters building

Municipal Voice

The Prosper Police Department celebrated the opening of its new headquarters last week.

On Oct. 6, a ceremonial blue ribbon was cut by Prosper Mayor Ray Smith, Police Chief Doug Kowalski and Town Manager Harlan Jefferson, officially opening the first section of what will eventually become the Town of Prosper Public Safety Complex at 801 Safety Way.

The police headquarters building features administrative offices, a command center, conference rooms, an exercise facility, showers, locker rooms, temporary detention space, parking for department vehicles and various utility spaces.

The facility also houses a communications center where dispatchers receive 9-1-1 calls and relay emergency messages to the town’s police and fire departments.

“They’ve got more horns and whistles in here than I’ve ever seen,” Smith said in his remarks during the ceremony.

Centrally located in Prosper, the facility is situated on several acres of land owned by the town. Plans call for an additional facility to accommodate the fire department’s command staff to be built later at the site.

Safety Way is a two-lane concrete street that was constructed to accommodate the structure. It connects to the Dallas North Tollway on the west and Cook Lane on the east for easy access to all areas of Prosper.

Prior to occupying the new facility, the Prosper Police Department had been housed at 101 S. Main St., in a space that previously had served as Town Hall.

Members of the Prosper Town Council, Prosper Police Department and others, as well as representatives from partner organizations, symbolically participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

During his remarks, Prosper Police Chief Doug Kowalski told residents of the town, “It’s your building. I want to thank ... each and everyone of you citizens for being there for us, being with us, for supporting us. ... This has been a team effort.”

Describing the building as “a magnificent edifice,” Kowalski said, “more importantly, it is home to the men and women of the police department. Yes, this is your police department and yet during these times of great social unrest, you can be proud of your police department.”