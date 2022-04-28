Moments with the minister: Being old school

By Homer McQueen

Special to the Herald Democrat

Ecclesiastes 12 can be a real downer for folks of a certain age. Who wants to be reminded the time is coming that you may have to give up running marathons, mountain climbing, and maybe even that first and mightiest symbol of personal autonomy- your car keys?

You hear seniors say, “If I had known then what I know now, I would have listened to …(fill in the blanks with father, mother, older friend, pastor, Ancient of Days)

I may be wrong, but, after 78 years of trial and much error, I think I have learned a few things. When I was a child, my mother worried that I would break my neck jumping through trees playing Tarzan. I did break a few limbs- tree limbs. And, I developed a trick knee that would occasionally collapse without warning.

Years before it became a national holiday, I insisted that a community service organization I was in start an annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. birthday celebration. The group agreed that it was a worthy goal, but said the community would not cooperate. I persisted. The result was an outpouring of support that created an event I thought was overly long, and included some untalented performances. The enthusiasm of the people seemed to negate the flaws.

A man I had never met asked the committee who was responsible for the event. They all pointed to me. In all honesty, I admitted that- lacking organizational skills- all I did was encourage those that I thought could make it happen. The man smiled and walked away.

A few months later, I was being interviewed by the assistant administrator of a hospital for a pharmacist position. Early in the interview, he said to me, “You don’t remember me, do you?” He said he remembered me as the one who was responsible for the MLK celebration. He said he had people who were quite competent at what they were doing, but were dragging their feet on modernizing the department. My mission- if I decided to accept it- was to make sure the department would function according to up- to-date standards.

Every action has consequences, some of them reaching far beyond what you imagined. The butterfly effect. I am now attending funerals with ever increasing frequency. If only the deceased could hear all of the good things said about them!

Children on their way to school learned that a certain old lady had a shelter built in front of her home so that they could await the bus in comfort.

They also learned to avoid using the lawn of a certain cranky old man as a shortcut. The satisfaction of having a perfect lawn cannot compare with the joy of helping young people get a good start to their day and to their life.

Attitudes also affect health. Consider the story of Nabal in 1 Samuel 25.

I did not mind admitting that assembling a newly purchased mower had me stumped. I felt the store owed me a mower, not a box of mower parts. I took it back to the store and told the manager I did not know how to attach part D to part E even though figure 3 had an arrow showing which went where.

When I took the fully assembled mower to my car, it did not fit into the trunk. A young man offered help. In the past I would have said “Thanks, but I got this.” But, pride had gone before a fall more than a few times in my life. Plus, I was tired of messing with it. So, I consented. In that moment, something broke inside of me. Receiving, even requesting, help will be easier from now on.

Respectability should be a badge of honor for an elderly person. Despite what the hucksters in the media might say, there is no shame in acting your age. If you insist on driving a high performance car full throttle, and you have increased reaction time and reduced peripheral vision, maybe they should take your car keys away.

In Proverbs, King Solomon tells us that he who has spent a lifetime trying to figure out wisdom should be able to impart something of value to the next generation. His rule over Israel provided peace and prosperity. Regrettably, when his son became king, he listened only to his young friends. He promptly lost half of the kingdom.

Respect your elders. The law of sowing and reaping will catch up with you. You might even get to keep your car keys.

Homer McQueen serves as assistant pastor of Mt. Carmel Church of God in Christ, secretary at In His Shadow Outreach Ministries, chaplain for the Sherman District Parole Office, ministry volunteer for the Texas Youth Commission and Texas Department of Criminal Justice, a part-time pharmacist, and a full-time husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. The views and opinions expressed here are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Herald Democrat.