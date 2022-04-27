Featured home: Custom Texas farmhouse with all the conveniences

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

The home at 121 East Pecan Valley Court is the perfect meld of iconic Texas and modern convenience. Located near the southeastern edge of Sherman, this unique property features a 3,100 square foot newly built custom home commanding a whopping 13.6 acres.

The entire home was built to meet Energy Star Certification standards. Impressive finishes include a massive island with lots of storage, a stone fireplace, hardwood fusion floors, Canadian-made modern finishes and Canadian quartz counters. There is also a built-in safe room, a mudroom with built-ins and a large laundry room with space for a second fridge.

The over-the-top chef’s kitchen features all commercial-grade appliances. A picturesque wall of windows provides optimal views of the surrounding landscape.

Outside you will find covered patios in both the front and back. There’s even a large 30x50 shop with roll-up doors.

This amazing property is a rare find in every sense of the word. The attention to detail simply must be seen in person to be truly apricated. But don’t wait long-- there’s a better than good chance someone will pounce on this one soon.

The home at 121 East Pecan Valley Court is currently listed for $979,000 by Debbie Hudnall and Paragon Realtors. For more information, call 903-815-4068 or visit paragonrealtors.com.

