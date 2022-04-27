Featured home: Custom Texas farmhouse with all the conveniences

By Joshua Baethge
For the Herald Democrat
The home at 121 East Pecan Valley Court is currently listed for $979,000 .

The home at 121 East Pecan Valley Court is the perfect meld of iconic Texas and modern convenience. Located near the southeastern edge of Sherman, this unique property features a 3,100 square foot newly built custom home commanding a whopping 13.6 acres.

The entire home was built to meet Energy Star Certification standards.  Impressive finishes include a massive island with lots of storage, a stone fireplace, hardwood fusion floors, Canadian-made modern finishes and Canadian quartz counters. There is also a built-in safe room, a mudroom with built-ins and a large laundry room with space for a second fridge.

The over-the-top chef’s kitchen features all commercial-grade appliances.  A picturesque wall of windows provides optimal views of the surrounding landscape.

Outside you will find covered patios in both the front and back.  There’s even a large 30x50 shop with roll-up doors. 

This amazing property is a rare find in every sense of the word. The attention to detail simply must be seen in person to be truly apricated.  But don’t wait long-- there’s a better than good chance someone will pounce on this one soon.

The home at 121 East Pecan Valley Court is currently listed for $979,000 by Debbie Hudnall and Paragon Realtors. For more information, call 903-815-4068 or visit paragonrealtors.com.

