Moments with the minister: The breath of the spirit

By Lander Bethel

Special to the Herald Democrat

The Breath of the Spirit, the very breath of God, is the breath of forgiveness. Forgiveness is what breathes life into the world. When relationships have ruptured, when trust is broken, when mending doesn’t seem possible, it is forgiveness that can begin to fill the gaps. When malodorous wounds fester it is the breath of forgiveness that can offer a fresh start.

After Jesus left the tomb on Easter morning, he appeared to the disciples behind locked doors. He breathed on them. It was the breath of the Spirit. Maybe he was breathing on them the breath of forgiveness for having deserted him. Maybe he was breathing the forgiveness for not understanding what he was doing or why. He breathed on them and said to them, “Peace.”

Peace comes from the fuller understanding of the Hebrew word, shalom. It means not simply to have freedom from conflict. It is to have a sense of wholeness, of things being right, physically, emotionally, spiritually, and relationally. He breathed on them the Spirit of God, that they might be right with the world and with one another in as complete a sense as possible. It begins with forgiveness.

The disciples begin to breathe forgiveness into their interactions with others, to breathe a sense of peace to those whom they would serve.

They take a breath. It is the breath of the Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world, as John tells us early in his gospel. They take a breath and begin to breathe forgiveness itself into the world. What else can possibly make the whole world new?

A recent newspaper article described a Montana ranching family operating 12,000 acres in the northern plains, with Minuteman missiles in silos within a short horse ride of their house. When they sold the one-acre plot to the U.S. Military some 60 years ago they thought there might be protests or some kind of excitement. But they were always convinced the missiles would never be used, even as the Minuteman was replaced by the Minuteman II, then Minuteman III, and will soon be replaced by the Sentinel missile.

It seems somehow more ominous, as if the chances are greater now with the nuclear saber rattling from the east and the aggression pressing against the people of Ukraine, that they might hear the roar of rocket engines accelerating to 10,000 feet per minute above their homestead. It would be enough to make you catch your breath and run to the storm shelter, even if that offered little to no protection from a retaliatory strike.

What can make us come to our senses? Appeasing a bully doesn’t usually stop the bullying. Forgiveness can sometimes look like encouragement. Accountability has a place in stopping bad behavior. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission played a pivotal role in the healing of South Africa, after generations of the cruelty of apartheid, where Whites and Blacks were not only separated, but brutal attacks and abuse were rampant.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission, led by Archbishop Desmond Tutu, held out the hope and possibility of forgiveness, but only after the full and public admission of wrongdoing against another. It didn’t bring back the dead. But it opened a window to healing.

Breathing in the breath of forgiveness is the thing that can let us pause just long enough to catch the gentle breeze of hope. And it gives us the chance for restoration.

The breath of an old saint whose life has been battered by storms, exhales into the world words of reconciliation and peace. A child whispers the breathy words, “It’s okay. I forgive you.” And we find ourselves lifting our gaze from the dark abyss up to the light where we are able to see again the possibilities of standing against those who would perpetuate violence or hurt, and inhale the freshness of hope for something better.

Jesus showed up at what was one of the darkest hours for his disciples. He breathed on them the breath of peace, the freshness of forgiveness, the holiness of hope. And then he sent them into the world to breathe new life into it. Maybe even tyrants would feel the cool of forgiveness on their cheeks and would be moved to tears by what they had done to others. Jesus breathes on us, too, that we would look up from so much darkness around us and begin to be a part of the hope for reconciliation that the world seems to beg us for now.

Lander Bethel is the minister of Grand Avenue Presbyterian Church in Sherman and First Presbyterian Church in Denison. He earned a doctoral degree in ministry from McCormick Theological Seminary. He and his wife, Genna, live in Sherman. They have three sons. The views and opinions expressed here are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Herald Democrat.