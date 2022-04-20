Featured home: Sherman Season West masterpiece has it all

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

Luxury awaits at the 2,693 square-foot, custom-built home at 207 Seasons West in Sherman. From its modern open floorplan to its countless designer finishes throughout, just about every detail of this exquisite property exudes classy opulence. Distressed wood mantles and custom cedar beams only add to the aura of elegance.

Inside are four bedrooms, 3.1 baths and a game room. Of course this is an energy certified smart home. The large commercial-grade kitchen could seemingly accommodate a whole team of chefs. All of them would marvel at the massive amount of counter space, including ultra-high-end quartz slab countertops. Bright and light sold wood cabinets with unique gold hardware offer storage with style.

The spacious home is more than ideal for entertaining. The main living area boasts a vaulted ceiling with wood trim, a central fireplace and large windows overlooking the sweeping property and adjacent greenbelt.

Outside there’s a full acre of relaxing countryside replete with rolling prairies, rows of trees and open skies. A new Allison-designed pool provides the perfect antidote for the summer heat. A large, covered patio offers an ideal place to unwind or fire up the grill.

This property is first class all the way. They say money can’t buy happiness, but you’d be hard-pressed not to find it in this home.

The home at 207 Seasons West is currently listed for $729,000 by Debbie Hudnall and Paragon Realtors. For more information, call 903-815-4068 or visit paragonrealtors.com.