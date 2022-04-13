Featured Home: Retreat style estate boasts a bit of everything

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

How would you like your own personal retreat southeast of Sherman with easy access to US 75 and DFW? That’s exactly what you’d get at the recently listed home at 2578 Luella Road. The massive 7,515 square foot split level home includes six bedrooms, four baths and a huge master suite with a balcony. It also features a basement bedroom with a wet bar and direct access to the diving pool and its new travertine deck.

The kitchen in the back of the home has multilevel decks with views of the beautiful surroundings and Sherman in the distance. Just under 28 acres of that surrounding countryside with 8-foot hardwoods comes with the home. It includes a large pond stocked with catfish, largemouth bass and perch. Many of the wooded areas include newly installed hike, bike, ATV pathways. There are also new creek bridges on the back acreage and high 8-foot fencing

A 30x60 shop on the property has electricity, a bathroom and RV plugs. Other features onsite include a 3,392 square-foot guest quarter, an office, an upper-level apartment that was recently remodeled and an additional garage space. There are even two horse stalls and a tack room.

The home at 2568 Luella Road is currently listed for $2.1 million by Sara Jarome and Vincent Realty Group. For more information call 903-816-0009.

