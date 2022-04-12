Gardener's mailbag: How long does it take for a live oak to decay?

By Neil Sperry

Special to the Herald Democrat

Dear Neil: We have many live oaks, and they have just dropped tons of leaves. How long does it take for chopped-up live oak leaves to decay in the lawn?

They’re very leathery, so it will take a while. There is so much organic matter that they drop onto the lawn all at one time that it’s generally a better idea to collect them that one major leaf-drop time in the spring, run them through the mower and put them into the compost. Hopefully, however, you’ll be in the clear within a month or two. I just fear that they might choke out the shade-weakened turf by the quantity of organic matter they would add in a hurry.

Dear Neil: What can I do with my Easter lily once it has dropped all its flowers?

You can plant it into your perennial garden while it still has green leaves. Put it in a spot that gets morning sun and shade in the afternoon, and plant it at the same depth at which it had been growing in the pot. Texas isn’t exactly made for lilies (too hot), but Easter lilies will often bloom for one or two springs after they’ve been planted into the landscape. If it does bloom, it will be later into the spring than Easter.

Dear Neil: This growth (see photo) has been attached to the base of our sweetgum tree for the past year. It’s like hard Styrofoam, and it is about 2 ft. by 1 ft. by 4 ins. thick. Should I try to remove it? What is it?

It's a type of fungal conk, which tells us there is active decay in the trunk of the tree and that the tree probably cannot be saved. This sort of problem usually crops up when there has been some type of injury allowing the fungus to invade. I would suggest you have a certified arborist examine the tree to confirm this diagnosis, but don’t put it off very long. Often the internal decay can be more extensive than people realize.

Dear Neil: We have a wooded backyard, and I’ve just discovered that one of our large oaks has a large stem of poison ivy growing up it. It looks like a small trunk in its own right. Is there a spray that will kill the poison ivy without killing the red oak?

No. Broadleafed weedkillers work wonderfully at killing poison ivy, but they cannot be sprayed into a tree’s canopy. Most types should not even be sprayed down onto the ground beneath the trees, because they have active ingredients that work through the soil. Wear long pants, shoes and socks, long sleeves and disposable or washable gloves. All parts of poison ivy contain the oil that causes the reaction, so take pains not to touch any part of the plant tissues. Use a pruning saw or long-handled axe to sever the poison ivy trunk several feet off the ground. Leave the plant in place on the tree’s trunk. It will release its hold as it dries over the next year. Make a second cut 12 to 18 inches beneath the first cut. Use the axe head to pry the short piece of trunk out of the way. Once you have clear access to the stump, macerate it somewhat with the axe. Stand clear of any spewing oil from the plant tissues. Pour a broadleafed weedkiller at full strength onto the cut surface and let the herbicide soak into the poison ivy’s stem tissues. The stump will absorb the herbicide and carry it through the root system. That should put an end to your problem. Take a hot shower immediately after finishing. Use tongs or sticks to put your clothing into the washing machine.

Dear Neil: I have a 1-acre lot with more than 20 mature post oaks. Over the past 25 years I have been very careful doing anything around their roots that might disturb the trees, but in recent years both cool-season and warm-season weeds have gotten much worse. Are there pre-emergent herbicides that can be used around post oaks without fear of doing damage?

Yes, but be sure first that you are dealing with annual weeds. Pre-emergents won’t help with perennial types. Read the labels and do your homework, but the three I most commonly recommend (Dimension, Halts and Balan) should all be fine. Be sure you’re applying at the appropriate times. It’s too late now for the warm-season weeds (they are already growing), so your next application won’t come until the last week of August through the first week of September. Avoid Atrazine products at all costs. It is notorious for damaging trees of all kinds. It is commonly included in weed-and-feed products.

Dear Neil: How good are my odds at moving a Japanese maple now? Friends are remodeling, and they must take one out. It’s been growing where it is for probably five or six years. Can I plant it where it will get two or three hours of sun in the afternoon?

This is a really difficult time to transplant trees and shrubs. They’ve just geared up to start their major spring growth. Chances of its surviving the move are very small. If it could wait until winter, it would be far more likely to succeed. As for the sunlight, I wouldn’t give one that much exposure. It sounds like you have two significant challenges.

Have a question you’d like Neil to consider? Mail it to him in care of this newspaper or e-mail him at mailbag@sperrygardens.com. Neil regrets that he cannot reply to questions individually.