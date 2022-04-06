Featured home: Impressive home in prestigious neighborhood

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

This incredibly well-maintained 2,365 square-foot home at 3202 Bandera Drive in O’Hanlon Ranch commands nearly a quarter-acre in one of West Sherman’s most in-demand neighborhoods. There are three bedrooms, two baths, and an open concept living area that brings in loads of natural light.

Among the many extra touches you will find inside are decorative lighting, a charming brick fireplace, and cozy window seats in the kitchen overlooking the backyard.

That kitchen boasts granite countertops stainless steel appliances, and relaxing views of the backyard (more on that later).

All three bedrooms are located downstairs. The roomy master suite includes a sizable bath with double sinks, a separate tub and shower and a huge walk-in closet with direct access to the laundry room.

A large upstairs room overlooks the entire neighborhood. It would make for an ideal game room or additional living space. The space could also easily be reconfigured into a fourth bedroom if needed.

Outside, the private backyard is a host’s delight. This sprawling area includes a sizable patio covered by decorated wood beams. There is also a built-in grill, outdoor TV, and a separate firepit.

If this looks like your idea of the perfect home, you’d better jump on it now. It’s almost a given that it won’t’ stay on the market for long.

The home at 3203 Bandera Drive is currently listed for $399,000 by Stacey Olmstead and Paragon Realtors. For more information, call 903-821-1114.