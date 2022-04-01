Moments with the minister: Real...not fake...news

By Homer McQueen

Special to the Herald Democrat

We build our lives around the things we believe. But, how do we know that what we believe is true?

It has been my observation that people consider their beliefs an essential part of their being, that an attack on a person's belief might be taken personally, resulting in defensiveness, or even a counterattack.

Fake news has been around since the serpent told Eve she would not surely die as a result of eating the forbidden fruit. The Old Testament prophets warned against false prophets. The writers of the New Testament epistles alerted the churches to beware of antichrists- not necessarily persons who claimed to be Christ- but, who would attempt to lead people away from the Truth, which is Christ.

Since Adam decided to rebel against God, the seed of every man has within it the sin tendency. I grew up in a church that provided limited teaching about Christianity- emphasizing good works. Eventually, I understood I was unable to be 'good' enough to satisfy God. For the first time, I read the entire Bible, Genesis to Revelation, and realized how limited my understanding really was. I was in habitual sin, and could not free myself. I had a girlfriend who introduced me to her church, where the Gospel (the good news that is in the person of Jesus Christ) was taught. Aware that she had a choice between losing me and losing fellowship with Jesus, she chose Jesus. The church loved me into the Kingdom of God. Ultimately, she came back, and the pastor performed our wedding. Even now, I find myself missing God's perfect will. But, now I know He died on the cross for all of my sins: past, present, and future. My desire to please Him motivates me to live better, and His Spirit within me enables me to live better.

Thank God I am not a charismatic speaker. Adolph Hitler and Vladimir Putin swayed people by promoting xenophobia, and by withholding truth. Jim Jones and David Koresh built themselves up as would-be messiahs who claimed to love their followers, but led them to destruction. I knew someone who was convinced by their 'upline' in a pyramid scheme that he could help that person to become independently wealthy. The last I heard that individual was homeless and living in a car somewhere.

I spent 30 years as a chaplaincy volunteer at the Grayson County Jail. I have aged, and I wear a mask; but, former inmates recognize me, and gladly offer their testimonies of their new lives. Early in my career people told me I was wasting my time. Inmates, they said, were getting 'jailhouse religion,' which they would shed after they were released. Of course, I did see some second and even third time offenders. Even Christ did not win them all when He was on Earth. During a Great Days of Service event, some men went into the jail for the first time to save the inmates. The inmates afterward told us how offended they were by the belittling attitude of the Great Days group. The real news, therefore, is not chapter and verse expounded with great oratory, but the love of Jesus expressed gently and respectfully. (1 Peter 3:15)

Given all of the fake news that is abroad, how can you counteract the misunderstandings and outright lies? First, humble yourself before God. The Bible is the source of Truth. According to 1 Corinthians 2, as a Spirit inspired book it can only be understood spiritually. Pray for understanding. Then meditate on the Word in the context of the Bible as a whole. Love God, love one another. And tell others the truth of Jesus. If necessary, use words.

Homer McQueen serves as assistant pastor of Mt. Carmel Church of God in Christ, secretary at In His Shadow Outreach Ministries, chaplain for the Sherman District Parole Office, ministry volunteer for the Texas Youth Commission and Texas Department of Criminal Justice, a part-time pharmacist, and a full-time husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. The views and opinions expressed here are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Herald Democrat.