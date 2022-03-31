FEATURED HOME: Western Hills gem tucked in the trees

By Joshua Baethge

A completely updated home in Sherman’s prestigious Western Hills neighborhood could now be yours. The 2,183 square-foot home nestled in the trees at 1513 Westside Drive boasts three bedrooms, two baths, and wooded creek views that seem straight out of a resort. Floor-to-ceiling windows ensure that the surrounding natural beauty is never far away. It’s a view more akin to what you would expect in Broken Bow.

The home features a split-level bedroom floor plan, as well as an open concept kitchen, living and dining area. In the living area, large wooden beams accentuate the soaring ceiling. The room is centered by a large brick fireplace that serves as the gateway to the kitchen and dining areas.

Few homes have a kitchen layout out quite like this. Again, the window makes it almost feel as if you are in the great outdoors. There are updated cabinets, granite countertops, and an oversize island with a range.

Bathroom and bedroom updates provide contemporary while yet still allowing for additional customization as the new owner sees fit.

A large wood deck provides the ideal spot to gaze out on the surrounding 0.6 acres. It’s a nature lover’s dream. The good life awaits for whoever ends up with this gem.

The home at 1513 Westside Drive is currently listed for $395,000 by Jeff Dowden and Re/Max Signature Properties. For more information, call 903-821-4557.