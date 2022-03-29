VAHS percussion performance dedicated to former principal

Staff reports

Van Alstyne High School percussionists took home a first place award following a competition in Forney last week, and this week, the same group is putting on a tribute performance for its former principal.

The Van Alstyne High School Winter Drumline took home first place in the 2A category at the North Texas Colorguard Association's Forney Competition on March 26, and on April 1, the group will dedicate its performance of its indoor drumline show, "Thrive" to former high school principal Craig Dennis who stepped away from the position this semester following illness.

"The show is an originally composed work inspired by our collective societal experience the past 2 years," percussion instructor John Apodaca said in emailed information about the performances. "'Thrive' acknowledges what we have all seen and felt, and represents a hopeful message of perseverance. Students of the Van Alstyne High School Winter Drumline are drawn from both the Middle School and High School, and for many members the ensemble represents their first foray into competitive percussion performance."

Apodaca also said Friday's community performance is "in appreciation for his outstanding service as Principal of Van Alstyne High School."

The performance will take place at 7 p.m. in the VA High School gym.