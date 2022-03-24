Moments with the minister: Hiking at Hagerman

By Frank Drenner

Special to the Herald Democrat

The other day our family went to Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge last weekend. Our son Miles is nearing the completion of his merit badges for Eagle Scout. He needed to fulfill the requirements of cooking: two meals and a snack. We’ve lived in Sherman nearly six years, but this was our first visit to Hagerman. It was a beautiful, sunny day. While Miles prepared breakfast (eggs/cheese/bacon cooked in a sandwich bag in a pot of boiling water– some of the best eggs i've ever tasted, no kidding), I decided to walk a little distance and practice a new mindfulness exercise I learned recently.

5-4-3-2-1. You take a moment, preferably outside, and experience, in any order, your five senses. I did this twice during our hikes. The first time:

5 sounds: car, bird, airplane, family voices, wind

4 sights: cactus, sky, downed tree, grass

3 touches: thorns, mud, walking stick

2 tastes: egg, tortilla

1 smell: propane

The second time, an hour later:

5 sights: spider, rabbit, butterfly, seven buzzards, fellow hikers

4 sounds: pouring water, cleaning the pot, more birds, scattered voices

3 touches: sun on my neck, water bottle, texture of the tall grass

2 tastes: Skittles, pretzels

1 smell: trail mix

This is something each of us can do throughout the day: on lunch break, first thing in the morning, staring at the stars after dark. It really helps to focus on the moment.

I mentioned Skittles: Miles gave up chocolate for Lent, so his trail mix did not include M&M’s. Lent is a season of preparation for 40 days before the coming of Easter. It recalls Jesus’ temptation in the wilderness (Luke Chapter 3), Moses on the mountain, the Israelites lost in the wilderness, Noah on the ark. Traditionally, Christians take on such practices as daily scripture reading, attending worship every Sunday, regularly receiving the Lord’s Supper, and fasting. What I discovered about this 5-4-3-2-1 mindfulness practice was how disconnected I am from the natural order. Right now sitting in my office the only sounds I hear are the noise of typing keys and a vacuum cleaner. No birds, wind, or waves. We are halfway through the season of Lent- Easter is April 17. As a spiritual exercise, what are ways you can connect with God’s good creation? Sit outside, meditate on this psalm, pray this prayer, and practice 5-4-3-2-1.

Psalm 8

Lord, our Lord,

how majestic is your name throughout the earth! You made your glory higher than heaven! From the mouths of nursing babies you have laid a strong foundation because of your foes, in order to stop vengeful enemies. When I look up at your skies, at what your fingers made— the moon and the stars that you set firmly in place— what are human beings that you think about them; what are human beings that you pay attention to them? You’ve made them only slightly less than divine, crowning them with glory and grandeur. You’ve let them rule over your handiwork, putting everything under their feet— all sheep and all cattle, the wild animals too, the birds in the sky, the fish of the ocean, everything that travels the pathways of the sea. Lord, our Lord, how majestic is your name throughout the earth!

Prayer of Saint Francis of Assisi for All Created Things

O most high, omnipotent, good Lord God,

to you belong praise, glory, honor, and all blessing.

For our brother the sun, who is our day and who brings us the light,

who is fair, and radiant with a very great splendor;

Praised be our Lord.

For our sister the moon, and for the stars,

which you have set clear and lovely in heaven;

For our brother the wind,

and for air and clouds, calms and all weather;

For our sister water,

who serves us and is humble and precious and chaste;

For our brother fire, by whom you light up the night,

and who is fair and merry, and very mighty and strong;

For our mother the earth, who sustains us and keeps us,

and brings forth various fruits,

and flowers of many colors, and grass;

For all those who pardon one another for your love's sake,

and who bear weakness and tribulation;

Blessed are they who peaceably shall endure,

walking by your most holy will;

for you, O Most High, shall give them a crown.

Praise and bless the Lord,

and give thanks unto God,

and serve God with great humility. Amen.

(SAINT FRANCIS OF ASSISI, ITALY, 12TH CENTURY)

Frank Drenner was ordained in 1998 and has served as pastor of Grace United Methodist Church in Sherman since July 2016. He is married to Christy, and together they have three sons. Find more from Drenner at http://www.pastorfrankdrenner.com. The views and opinions expressed here are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Herald Democrat.