Honoring a legend: Tuskegee Airmen gets mural in downtown Denison

A few days over 76 years ago, Major Jewel Butler, of Denison, graduated from Tuskegee Flight School.

The graduate then took his place as one of the first Black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps, the Tuskegee Airmen. A group now known for encouraging the future integration of US armed forces, the Tuskegee Airmen played an integral role in World War II while fighting for freedoms for others that they did not have in the United States.

This week, Butler's hometown is honoring the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen while celebrating him through a mural painted along wall on a downtown Denison business. A dedication for the mural will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday at the corner of 108 Burnett and 400 W. Chestnut in Denison.

"What stood out is that we have a local man who grew up in Denison, Texas who was a part of a group that is not only nationally known, the are internationally known," mural organizer Rayce Guess said. "They are revered, praised and are one of the most awarded fighting squadrons in United States history. The story kind of speaks for itself."

Two years in the making, the idea for the mural came from a conversation following a Hometown Heroes celebration during the early portion of the pandemic.

"One of our policeman at that time was a Desert Storm veteran," Guess said. "He was an amputee. I honored him during the pandemic at an outdoor venue. While we were cleaning up, Josh Massey and I were talking. He said he had heard there was a Tuskegee Airmen who was from Denison. From that point on, we started to do research and eventually we learned, that there was indeed a Tuskegee Airmen."

That was when the idea of how to honor Butler took shape. Butler joined the Denison Alumni Hall of Fame in 2021, but locals wanted to do more.

"I taught school at Denison High School and I had never heard of him," Guess said. "No one in the community had told me about him. We were not talking about him. It was amazing to me that we had this amazing man whose story had never been told."

As the research continued, more individuals joined in, and eventually, Butler's family members were located and gave their blessing for the project to continue. Massey began working with the city and local art groups on what the project should be.

"It was somewhat serendipitous," Massey said about how it was decided that the mural would be located on one of his buildings. "There was no plan to put a mural on that section of the building. In fact, we were going to use it as advertising for tenets in the building, but I was an airline pilot for a decade. So the Tuskegee Airmen were sort of mythical in my career. When we got into the weeds of it, it just made sense to have Eisenhower and Major Butler on the same wall."

In addition, it solved a problem.

"When you want to do decorative work in a historic downtown, there can be a lot of hoops to jump through," Massey said. "One of them is finding a suitable building. It narrowed the number of hurdles by volunteering my building for this type of art. It checked a bunch of boxes."

Other local historians, including Gary Thomas, Kurt Cichowski and others, joined the project. Steven Bohall, who completed the mural of former President Dwight D. Eisenhower also on Massey's building, agreed to put his artistic touch on the Butler mural.

"I think from a history perspective, we lose what we forget," Massey said. "I wanted to make sure this did not happen. This project is particularly important for me. Growing up in Alabama, being an Air Force brat, being a pilot myself and being a history buff, there is so much to admire about the Airmen in general. There is a local boy made good narrative. There is also a how we move into desegregation at a national level narrative. Then there is what a group of soldiers can do to change the world narrative. The Tuskegee Airmen can embody all three of those. For me, it is a very powerful message to tell."

Attention to local history has been at the forefront of many minds recently. Guess said honoring local legends is just as important as remembering times when our community could have done better.

"I was part of the group that helped to acknowledge the Sherman Riot of 1930 and as a former historian and someone that has pretty much lived in this community all my life, I think it is important that we understand the old adage, 'If we do not know our history, we have a tendency to repeat our history.'" Guess said. "The other side of the coin is let's not use history as a weapon. Let's use history as a tool to teach and to learn and move forward together."