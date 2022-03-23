Featured Home: Impeccable remodel in the heart of Sherman

By Joshua Baethge

Prepare to be blown away by the home at 304 North Grand Avenue in Sherman. It’s a massive 3,076 square-foot home with a design that is truly one-of-a-kind.

Extensive remodeling was recently completed to bring the interior up to modern standards. Still, the home maintains the classic charm that you would expect from a home built all the way back in 1920.

Inside you will find seven bedrooms, four bathrooms, and space to pretty much make it whatever you want. There is an impressive open concept layout with hardwood floors. Windows in seemingly every corner provide loads of welcome natural light.

In the kitchen, you will find a large sink-centered island that offers plenty of prep and storage space. Even more storage is available thanks to the numerous white cabinets with sleek fixtures.

Each bathroom has also been remodeled to provide a modern flair that fits seamlessly into the classic home.

An extensive porch around the front, side and back of the home provides countless ways to enjoy the outdoors. It’s the perfect calling card for a home that has withstood the test of time and works just as well today as it did more than a century ago.

The home at 304 North Grand Avenue is currently listed for $475,000 by Eden Markowitz and NB Elite Realty. For more information, call 718-710-9964.

