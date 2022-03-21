Gardener's mailbag: Why don't my daffodils bloom?

By Neil Sperry

Special to the Herald Democrat

Dear Neil: We have many daffodils that come up voluntarily each year, but we have very few blooms. Is there anything we can do to get more flowers?

It probably has to do with the original selection of varieties. King Alfred, Mount Hood and Unsurpassable, three of the large, late-flowering types of daffodils are notorious for blooming beautifully the first year and then never blooming much after that. By comparison, early flowering types such as Carlton and Ice Follies (the two most popular varieties in the world) multiply and get better year after year and they bloom heavily each spring. Unfortunately, there isn’t much that we can do to get the first group to change its ways.

Dear Neil: In a recent column you recommended purple wintercreeper euonymus as a good groundcover. If I have a large area that I want to cover, do I have to plant it solid, or will it grow to fill in if I plant sprigs a few feet apart?

Most groundcovers, purple wintercreeper included, do not spread like turfgrass. You need to prepare their beds prior to planting. Eliminate all existing grass and weeds, then rototill several inches deep as you combine 2 or 3 inches of organic matter with the soil. Then, to answer your specific question, you need to space the plants at the recommended distances checkerboard style. If you do not do that, the planting will always look splotchy.

Dear Neil: I bought a bag of pre-emergent weed killer last year at this time. I only needed half of the bag. The other half has been sitting in my garage for the past year. Is it still good to use?

As long as it has been kept dry all of that time and as long as the granules have not caked together, it should be just fine. Get it applied right away, however. Time is rapidly slipping away.

Dear Neil: We planted Palisades zoysia three years ago. We put in a sprinkler system at the same time. Most of the yard looks very good, but one area 6 feet by 10 feet is struggling badly. I was advised to apply a high-nitrogen fertilizer to the entire lawn, along with a layer of compost in that specific area. Now, however, the area is almost down to bare soil. It is in the path we take from our car to our house, but we don’t feel it has that much foot traffic. We don’t know how to proceed. Everything has been watered and fed uniformly. Do you have any suggestions?

Start by examining any possible variations in that specific area. Look for shallow, rocky outcroppings that might be worse there. Be sure the sprinkler heads are all functioning properly there, even to the point of putting out straight-sided cans to see how much water is applied when the system runs, both in the affected area and in the rest of the lawn. Above all, be sure the area gets the same amount of sunlight (preferably full sun). If you feel that everything is equal, use a small rototiller to loosen the soil 2 or 3 inches deep. Rake it smooth and plant new Palisades sod. Press it down firmly so the interface with the old sod is smooth, and water it immediately. Then stake the area off so your family won’t walk on it for a couple of months until it gets established. That sequence should allow you to get the new grass growing and to begin to assess what might have gone wrong earlier. Good luck with it!

Dear Neil: We are considering building onto the back of our house. However, we have a beautiful red oak tree with a trunk diameter of 28 inches. It would be at a 45-degree angle barely 10 feet away from the nearest edge of the slab. Our existing patio slab lies almost 8 feet away at a 90-degree angle from the tree. I’m concerned about the tree’s roots harming the new slab, but we really don’t want to lose the tree. Any advice?

I have very strong advice: hire a certified arborist to “hold your hand” through the design and building process. He or she will survey the tree’s existing roots and determine if a root barrier should be installed. I got lost in the angles and distances, but nothing you wrote sounded especially scary to me. If you have a veteran arborist on the team, things will proceed smoothly.

Dear Neil: A friend is growing oakleaf hydrangeas in her yard in Birmingham, Alabama. How well do they do in Texas? They looked so lush there.

Most people associate the name “hydrangea” with the pink or blue florist types. They’re surprised when they hear that there is a large shrub species that grows 7 or 8 feet tall and wide and that bears huge, pure white floral sprays every spring. Oakleaf hydrangeas (Hydrangea quercifolia) are best suited to the eastern half of Texas (basically, near or east of I-35). They require highly organic planting soil to avoid iron deficiency, and they are certainly not water-conscious plants. Their huge star-shaped leaves are just about the first leaves to show wilting when it turns hot and dry. Grow them in bright shade or morning sun.

