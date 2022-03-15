Stunning masterpiece in Howe ISD listed at $1.35M

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

The stunning home at 228 Tate Circle is a sight to behold. It may have been built back in 2013, but recent renovations make it seem practically brand new. In the 3,950 square foot main home you will find four bedrooms, four baths, and an impressive floor plan.

The kitchen features commercial-grade appliances and was sized for entertaining and family gatherings. There is also an oversized master bedroom with an equally stunning bathroom and walk-thru closet.

Custom cabinetry and granite countertops appear throughout the home. Downstairs there are three bathrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. On the upper level are a game room as well as an additional bedroom and bath. There is also a utility room with a sink and loads of space.

Take a step outside, and you will find yourself on a beautiful wrap-around porch. From there, you can truly admire the sparkling in-ground pool and surrounding countryside.

It’s also hard to miss the 12,000 square foot shop. Inside there you will find a full-size kitchen, a full bath and an office area. The surrounding nine-acre property includes a pond already stocked for fishing. There’s even an invisible fence to keep all those fur babies safely where they are supposed to be.

This gorgeous country property is mere minutes from US 75 and located fully within the Howe Independent School District. It’s most definitely a one-of-a-kind find, and likely won’t sit idle for long.

The home at 228 Tate Circle is currently listed for just under $1.35 million by Kylie Trojacek and StarCrest Realty. For more information, call 903-271-7227.