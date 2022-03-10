Moments with the minister: Jesus is for sinners

By Brian Taylor

Special to the Herald Democrat

Jesus is For Sinners I Timothy 1:15 (ESV) “The saying is trustworthy and deserving of full acceptance, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners, of whom I am the foremost”. I think that in society today there are a lot of people who would consider themselves “good”. I don’t mean that they would say they’ve never sinned or that they would confess to being saints, but they would say that they are generally speaking “good people”. In that category would be numerous people who do not go to church, who feel as if they need to deepen some part of their relationship with God, but don’t know where to start. In this list of folks who consider themselves to be “good people” would be many who would confess to doing many of the things that Paul lists in I Timothy 1:8-10.

Some are biblically illiterate, and some have read the Bible a few times. Some have a devotional life, and some might be reading this who have no idea what a devotional life even is. Wherever you fall on any of these questions - you probably still think you’re a good person. But good people can still be sinners. Good people can still bread the law.

Jesus once asked a man why the man called him good, and then Christ told him no one was good but God. I don’t think Christ was admitting to any guilt or sin, (He was sinless), but He certainly wanted humanity to know that our natural state isn’t righteousness, or goodness. The natural state of man is one of sin. We are sinners. We are law breakers. I probably broke a few just driving to work this morning. We are disobedient. I certainly didn’t do everything my parents told me to, and I don’t do everything my wife tells me to today.

That’s probably why I stay in trouble.

My natural state is one of sin. To be honest, even though I’m a pastor, I have been unholy and profane at times in my life. I’m ashamed to admit it, but it’s true. Even I have to admit, I did strike my own mother once when I was a teenager, as verse 9 talks about. In my defense, I immediately regretted it, because she made sure of that.

It was something I never did again, and a punishment I never want to relive again.

Many of these things Paul lists, I’ve been guilty of. The law is for sinners. But something else is for sinners too, or I should say - someone else. In verse 15 of I Timothy chp.1, Paul gives us the reason Christ Jesus came into the world: he came to save sinners. He died to save sinners. He rose again to save sinners. The law may be for sinners, but so is Jesus. The law may show us what we are, but Jesus came to transform us into what we could be - forgiven, pure, spotless, made clean by his blood, and made new by his life in us.

We are buried with Christ in his death, and by that I mean when we finally admit we are no good sinners, and we fall at his feet. When we finally humble ourselves, and die to our own pride, desires, and will, then we rise up in his newness of life he gives. It is waving the white flag of surrender to him, that a man or woman finds freedom, hope, forgiveness, and abundant life.

He promises that though the law may show us our sinfulness - he came to save us from it. May you find his mercies are new every morning, and may you begin to prepare your heart for the celebration of his resurrection this Easter. Find a church, worship him again, because Jesus is for sinners.

Brian Taylor began his ministry as a young man on the foreign mission field of Togo, West Africa serving with the International Mission Board of the SBC. He spent almost a decade serving as a music and youth minister in the Panhandle of Texas. He loves preaching and pastoring on the southside of Sherman. He has been married to his wife Sarah for 17 years, and they have five children. The views and opinions expressed here are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Herald Democrat.