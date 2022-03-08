Featured home: Modern farmhouse just 10 minutes from downtown Denison

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

This modern farmhouse is technically outside of the city limits yet only 10 minutes from historic downtown Denison. Located at 1950 East FM 120, it’s an impressive large ranch style home that commands a full acre. It offers 2,264 square feet of living space and features four bedrooms and a roomy open concept floorplan.

Everyone in the family will enjoy spending time together in the over-side living area. Outside is a patio, the perfect place to grill for the big game or summer gathering. And, with all that surrounding land, there is plenty of room to accommodate any number of outdoor activities.

The oversized and updated kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. It has a beautiful layout that offers plenty of room to prep meals and ample storage space.

There is also a large garage and a workshop large enough to accommodate a bass boat.

Properties like this are hard to find, and typically don’t stay on the market for long. This one is definitely worth checking out—that is, if it’s not already taken.

The home at 1950 East FM 120 is currently listed for $329,000 by Tommi Sue Homuth with Tracy Realty. For more information on this and similar properties, call 469-879-2265 or visit tracyrealty.net.