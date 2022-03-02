Featured Home: Beautifully updated Denison ranch home

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

The ranch style home at 9867 Dripping Springs Road southeast of Denison dazzles with its recent renovations and picturesque country setting. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,864 square-foot stunner has been completely updated. It offers a spacious living area and grand kitchen along with a large fireplace, tall ceilings and wood flooring throughout the first level.

Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a large island combined with ample counter and cabinet space make the kitchen much more than merely functional. The spacious master bedroom boasts his and her vanities, a garden bathtub and a beautifully tiled shower. And when it’s time to clean up, the large washroom with more cabinets and counter space is extremely handy. But that’s just the inside of the house.

Outside is a private oasis featuring a large saltwater diving pool, a water slide and a gazebo. The property also features two fully insulated shops, one 30x24, and the other 40x60.

In addition to all the upgrades, the 1986-built home has been extremely well maintained. The property commands plenty of space, but with easy access to nearby highways, city amenities are only minutes away.

The home at 9867 Dripping Springs Road is currently listed for $975,000 by Shawana O’Neal and Fathom Realty. For more information, call 903-819-5035.