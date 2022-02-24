Featured home: Private oasis just minutes from downtown

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

Located a mere ten minutes from downtown Sherman, the sprawling estate at 262 Pecan Valley Court is a true gem tucked away on 40 tranquil acres. As soon as you approach its long private driveway, it feels like you’ve teleported worlds away from the city.

Among the many amenities you will find in the recently remodeled ranch-style home are a Lennox wood-burning stove, Pelican water filtration system, dual-purpose garage and mudroom. There are also four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and a spacious open concept kitchen with plenty of prep and storage space. From the kitchen and living areas, you can gaze out upon the impressive natural surroundings. Yes, this is living the good life.

Just outside of the home are a deep pool and covered patios, providing ideal settings for sunrises and sunsets.

The property is truly unique because it boasts a little something of everything. Wildlife abounds among 10 acres of forest and trails. The land also features two stock ponds and a natural stream.

When it’s time to get to work, there’s a workshop, horse stalls, covered paddock, tack room, hay barn, covered equipment area and tornado shelter. With 25 acres of cross-fenced hay pastures and multiple enclosed fields, the land is perfect for raising horses. Those enclosed fields are also ideal for keeping different animals separate, such as cattle and horses.

Neighboring properties are large, ensuring plenty of space and maximum privacy. If you’re looking for serenity, accessibility and flexibility, this one may be in a class all its own.

The home at 262 Pecan Valley Court is currently listed for $1.45 million by Michael Humphries and Allie Beth Allman & Associates. For more information, call 214-668-3640 or email Michael.humphries@alliebeth.com.