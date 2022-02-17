Moments with the minister: Knowing your father

By Homer McQueen

Special to the Herald Democrat

If someone close to you had a special knack for winning friends and influencing people, with seemingly supernatural knowledge and abilities, would you not desire to know the secret of their success? It did not take Jesus' earliest disciples long to figure out that He was no ordinary rabbi, or teacher. They also noticed that He spent a lot of time in prayer. They surmised that Jesus' success was somehow connected to his deep communion with God.

"Teach us to pray like you do," they asked.

Jesus' simple- yet, profound- answer is found in Matthew 6 and Luke 11. This outline for the elements of proper prayer- if spoken from the heart- is also a prayer in and of itself.

First, Jesus identified the Person to whom prayer should be directed: "Our Father..." A father is a creator, or source. Think George Washington, father of the USA; think Thomas Edison, father of the light bulb. Every man who contributes DNA to the conception of a baby- according to Maury Povich- is the father. It might be argued that true spiritual fatherhood involves more than being a sperm donor. A real father is a provider, instructor, protector, healer, example, encourager.

Children who grow up without an earthly father tend to fill that void with a substitute father figure: an older brother, a football coach, a gang leader, a pastor, a husband. The best father on Earth is flawed, and will be absent at some point or points. Only our father, which is in heaven can fill that role perfectly.

God is not "The Man Upstairs," or "The Great Genie in the Sky." We do well to hallow his name, because only then can we have a proper connection with him.

And, there is more.

An often overlooked, but very important aspect of God's identity is contained in the word 'our', as in our father.

While I was meditating one day, the Lord spoke to my heart, saying, "You are too self-centered in your prayers."

If God tells you something, you had better agree with him. So, I did.

He said, "Don't pray for him, her, them, or their. When you pray, use words like we, us, or our. Your prayers will be more fervent that way."

I asked, "Me and who?"

He said, "Start with yourself and the people of the Red River of the North."

At that time, the Red River of the North was rising rapidly due to the spring thaw of ice and snow in the Dakotas, and threatening to flood towns along its banks. If it had been the Red River of the Texas-Oklahoma border, I was just a few miles away. But, I didn't know 'those people.' Yet, if God could love everyone who had been, or would be, including me (John 3:16), surely, I could somehow find it in my heart to love them (1 John 4:17).

Investing time and energy in praying for them made the Dakotans important to me. "Lord, please save our town from the flood.

I followed the news faithfully. When I heard that an unexpected late spring cold snap had frozen the river, I rejoiced with thanksgiving. The Lord had given us that day our daily bread.

The good you do comes back to you. (Galatians 6:7,8) I had thought to write a piece on Black History Month. Or, maybe a manifesto on our Christian duty to help liberate our fellows from the pandemic. The truth, though, is: if we know our heavenly Father, all of the issues of life are covered.

Homer McQueen serves as assistant pastor of Mt. Carmel Church of God in Christ, secretary at In His Shadow Outreach Ministries, chaplain for the Sherman District Parole Office, ministry volunteer for the Texas Youth Commission and Texas Department of Criminal Justice, a part-time pharmacist, and a full-time husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. The views and opinions expressed here are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Herald Democrat.