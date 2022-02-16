Featured home: Charming cottage in historic Denison neighborhood

By Joshua Baethge

Special to the Herald Democrat

The charming cottage style home at 1315 West Walker Street in Denison is now on the market. Originally built in 1945, it boasts loads of updates to keep up with today’s demands.

Inside you will find open living and dining areas flanked by a decorative fireplace and mantle. The kitchen provides all the space you need to prepare a big meal. A dedicated laundry/mud room makes cleaning clothes a breeze.

The 1,456 square foot home includes three bedrooms and two baths. The primary room has a private bath while the other bedrooms share a full bath between them.

Outside there is an impressive deck overlooking the sprawling fenced backyard. There is space for kids, pets, entertaining or pretty much whatever else you want to do in your private space. And when you want to get out, you will find yourself in a walkable historic neighborhood conveniently near the heart of the city.

The best words to describe this property are character and charm. For those looking for a cozy home that effortlessly melds the old and the new, it would be hard to top this.

The home at 1315 is currently listed for $189,900 by Bob Alexander and Tommi Sue Homuth with Tracy Realty. For more information, call 903-786-3115 or visit tracyrealty.net.