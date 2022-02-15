Gardener's mailbag: Where should I plant my mimosa tree?

By Neil Sperry

Special to the Herald Democrat

Dear Neil: We have property near the Red River and would like to plant a mimosa tree. What side of the house should it go on?

That depends on many things. If you want it for shade, the west or south sides would be obvious, or perhaps to the east. If you’re concerned about its winter hardiness, that shouldn’t matter. It should be fine on any side. But you also need to consider whether there are other shade trees that might impact its future growth, and you really need to think about the fact that mimosas have some rather serious insect and disease problems that cause them to be less than desirable as long-term shade trees. I hope I’ve understood your question properly. I grew up with mimosa trees in our yard and I was very fond of them, but I also was disappointed when they started struggling by the time I was a young adult.

Dear Neil: I noticed last fall that two top branches of my pecan tree were dried and dead looking. Recently, while watching the birds through binoculars, I noticed that something has damaged the bark of those limbs. In fact, it looks like the bark is missing entirely over 18 to 24 inches of each limb. What could cause that?

The most likely cause is squirrels. They will peel bark off long sections of pecan branches in the growing season. Sometimes they do it as they are sharpening their teeth. The injured branches then brown and die within a few weeks and later fall to the ground. It’s usually not a big issue for a mature pecan tree. They usually re-grow around the lost limbs and fill back in.

Dear Neil: I am attaching photos of two different winter weeds I have in my St. Augustine lawn. What will be my best control for them? I also have crabgrass in the lawn in the summer. Is there a control for it that won’t hurt my St. Augustine?

The smaller of your weeds is henbit. Anytime now, you’ll see it burst forward with little purple flowers if it hasn’t done so already. Mowing at the regular height will eliminate almost all of it. The other spreading weed is chickweed. Both of these can be controlled with a broadleafed weedkiller spray applied on a warm, late-winter day. The next generation can be prevented with an application of Gallery pre-emergent herbicide in the first week of September. As for crabgrass, the best products for use in urban landscapes are Halts, Balan or Dimension. Apply them two weeks prior to the average date of the last killing freeze in your area. Repeat the treatment 90 days later for a full season of control. There is no post-emergent control that is safe for St. Augustine.

Dear Neil: I saw your recommendation that we wrap the trunks of young Chinese pistachio, red maple and red oak trees to protect them from sun damage. How high should that wrap go? Is the paper tree wrap readily available in nurseries?

You should wrap these trees’ trunks from the ground up to the lowest limbs. Leave the wrap in place one to two years, until the leaf canopies shades and protects their trunks. Paper tree wrap is usually sold in nurseries and hardware stores. It should be near the pruning saws and pruning sealant. If you don’t find it in local stores, it’s available online.

Dear Neil: If I wanted to divide monkeygrass to line my sidewalk, what size of clumps should I dig, and when is the best time to do it?

Mondograss (a.k.a. monkeygrass, lily turf and ophiopogon – all the same plant) can be dug and moved at almost any time of the year. Late winter and early spring are very good times, as the plants will quickly reestablish in their new homes. Tennis-ball-sized clumps that you plant on 8-inch centers will give you a quick fill. Plant them closer together if you’re planting on a slope. For the record, you’ll want some type of barrier such as metal edging driven almost all the way into the ground to keep your mondograss from spreading into your lawn. Be sure, too, that you do actually want to line your bed with any plant. That will draw a lot of attention to the walk, when it’s usually better to draw attention more toward the front door itself.

Dear Neil: Is there any way to kill a tree that just keeps sending up sprouts all over my yard? I’ve tried Round Up and it didn’t work. What will?

My answer will assume that you want to get rid of the mother tree as well as the sprouts. They are tethered to that larger tree, so anything you put on them will immediately be taken to it. Use a broadleafed weedkiller (containing 2,4-D) as a spray as the sprouts are growing this spring and early summer. Round Up (original glyphosate formulation) is a grass killer and isn’t nearly as effective on non-grassy species. Hire an arborist to remove the stump and roots of the original tree.

