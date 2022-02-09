FEATURED HOME: Luxury on a quiet street in Sherman

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

The impressive home at 432 Roberts Run in Sherman will awe you as soon as you walk in the door. A gorgeous showcase stairway is just the first clue that you are entering a world of serious luxury.

Boasting three bedrooms and three baths, this 2,598 square-foot home commands a lot more than three times that size. It resides a quiet street that provides plenty of privacy.

Inside, there are soaring ceilings, tasteful wooden floors, and an ideal open concept floor plan.

A spacious master bedroom offers a walk-in closet, marble tub and a separate shower. The other two bedrooms, as well as the massive media room, are all upstairs, ensuring everyone inside has plenty of space.

Speaking of space, the light and bright kitchen includes an island with a large sink, dishwasher, cabinets and room for barstool seating. There are also modern appliances, plenty of storage space, and a cozy breakfast area flanked by windows.

Other rooms in the home include a formal dining area and study. The house also has spray foam insulation, a central vacuum system and garage storage space.

A large covered patio in the backyard is the perfect place to cap off the day, enjoy the evening, or get motivated in the morning. Of course, with a home like this, motivation should not be a problem.

The home at 432 Roberts Run is currently listed for $515,000 by Shannon Gladen and Easy Life Realty. For more information, call 903-821-9903.