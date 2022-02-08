Let's reminisce: The importance of migration

By Jerry Lincecum

Special to the Herald Democrat

Migration has been central to the American story since the beginning. In the early 19th century, New Englanders left the rocky soil of Massachusetts for the more fertile Ohio River valley. During the Dust Bowl of the 1930s, farmers fled Oklahoma for California. In the early 20th century, millions of African Americans left the Jim Crow South to find work in the factories of northern cities.

Through the 20th century, mobility was an American tradition: In every year between 1950 and 1992, according to the Current Population Survey, more than 6% of Americans moved across county lines. In recent years, however, the engine of American migration has been grinding to a halt. People often move to get ahead, which makes mobility a reasonable measure of economic dynamism. So it’s a troubling sign that since 2007, geographic mobility has dropped by one-third, with fewer than 4% of Americans changing counties annually.

The reason is clear: In the most prosperous cities and regions, insiders have figured out how to use regulations, laws and institutions to make life easier for themselves and harder for everyone else. In the process, they have made the U.S. a far less mobile and dynamic society.

For the first time, Americans are no longer moving to places where they can get ahead.

The 2020 Census shows that people continue to move to urban areas: The population of counties with 100,000 or more people in 2010 grew by an average of 8.4% by 2020, while the population of those with fewer than 100,000 people fell. But for the first time, Americans are no longer moving to places where they can get ahead.

The pandemic offered more continuity than change. Post office data on address changes show a definite uptick in mobility in March and April 2020, when the pandemic was beginning, but a smaller than normal change in May and June. There was a flow out of major urban areas, but the exodus from New York and San Francisco is more likely to reflect slightly lower housing and rental prices than empty apartments.

Silicon Valley is a perfect example of the long-term problem. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, four counties in northern California have per capita incomes over $100,000. Given that extraordinary prosperity, you might think that people would be flooding into the region. Yet they are not.

Taken together, those counties’ population grew by only 6.5% between 2010 and 2020, which is below the average growth rate for large counties. For comparison, Harris County, Texas, has 35% less land than the four California counties, but in the 2010s its population grew 175% faster.

The reason for this is not hard to find. House prices in Silicon Valley make living there prohibitive for all but the very wealthy. Data from the National Association of Realtors

show that in the second quarter of 2021, the median sales price for a new home was $1.7 million in San Jose and $1.4 million in San Francisco. In Houston, the median sales price was $307,000. Given the ease of building in greater Houston, house prices there may actually decline once we get through the pandemic. There is little chance that prices will fall in Silicon Valley.

We need to stop thinking of growth as a zero-sum game. Today, insiders worry about getting their share of the pie instead of growing the economy for everyone. The best recipe for economic growth is the traditional American one: freedom, combined with robust investment in opportunity for the least advantaged.

Jerry Lincecum is a retired Austin College professor who now teaches classes for older adults who want to write their life stories. He welcomes your reminiscences on any subject: jlincecum@me.com.