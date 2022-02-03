SGLY: Pieced together superhero

By Tiffany Chartier

Special to the Herald Democrat

I picked up lunch on my drive home, chastising myself for succumbing to fast food for the second time in one weekend. The sun was doing its best to stay in front of the clouds, and I felt like I was doing the same. Looking to my right, I caught a glance of my Happy Meal in the passenger seat and a lovely park across the road with a fountain. Before I could talk myself out of it, I turned around.

I parked in front of the fountain and watched the sun reflect like fireworks off the shooting droplets of water. It was not until I heard a young boy shouting that I realized he and his mother were passing along the narrow sidewalk in front of my car.

At first, I thought the boy was upset. As I continued to watch, I realized he was excited. He held one hand toward the sky, yielding a plastic gold sword that was longer than the length of his legs. A blue scarf cinched an aluminum circle to his waist, but it kept sliding down to the point that he kept his other hand upon his hip to keep his “shield” in place. The boy finished his ensemble with a black cape, Captain America t-shirt, jeans and sneakers speckled with grass stains. He was a pieced-together superhero with mighty expectations.

I did not want to break his focus, so I remained in my vehicle, eating french fries and smiling at the boy’s exuberance. He reminded me of my middle son who decided he wanted to wear his Batman costume every day for almost two months at about the same age as this boy. It did not matter if we were at the grocery store or church; he wore his costume and walked around with the confidence of Batman. My son became so tired of “saving the day” that his father would eventually hoist him upon his shoulders. Batman would inevitably fall asleep, his black cape flowing down their backs as his little arms wrapped around his father’s neck.

My attention returned to the view before me as the boy’s mother called out, “Settle down! We will get there soon enough!” She tried her best to keep her son close to her, holding him by his shoulder as he plowed forward.

The boy’s determination was both inspiring and reckless. He had passion but not the wherewithal to realize the potential hazards ahead of him. The boy was now trying to barrel down a steep slope, heading toward a thick patch of trees, oblivious to his mother’s pull to slow him down. He lost his balance and slipped, but his mother’s firm grip kept him from stumbling. Without looking back at who held him, the boy continued to forge ahead.

How many times have I done this? I have acted like a pieced-together superhero, moving full speed ahead with inflated expectations and dogged determination that made me blind to potential hazards. I have wanted some things so badly that I convinced myself if I checked all the boxes, the result would come. If I remained brave and yielded honorable intentions, goodness would be returned to me. And if I ran straight into the thicket with the hope of saving someone from being hurt, that I would not be thrashed in the back by bent branches. Although such things seem worthy of pursuing, I have learned that the ultimate pursuit of purpose and peace can only be found in Christ Jesus.

No amount of confidence or loyalty in and to this world will ever make us impenetrable to pain, frustration, or failure. Despite our best heroic efforts, no success or failure has ever been experienced, seen or unseen, that has not been touched by the hand of God. He alone turns our tumbles into testimonies.

“The Lord is my strength and my shield; my heart trusts in him, and he helps me” (Psalm 28:7).

How many times has God slowed us down while we fight to push forward with our desires? Perhaps we are eager for something or someone to change, wanting a final answer or decision. Or maybe we are just tired of being in the valley of our circumstances. So we attempt to rush ahead of God with our agendas, justifying our thoughts by the boldness of our actions. We stumble, blaming God for making life so hard, not realizing God never let go of us; He helped get us back on our feet.

Where we see stains, God sees grace.

Sometimes God holds us back to protect us; other times, He allows us to fall so that we know it was only by God’s strength and grace that we were able to get back on track. And then there are those times when we fully surrender and allow God to lead without resistance — trusting and resting in Him like a child upon His father’s shoulders.

We are not that different from the pieced-together superhero with mighty expectations and aspirations. And although our ensembles may look different, we each have a gentle and firm hand upon us who is always with us. May we take the time to appreciate, thank, and honor our true defender and protector rather than trying to resist His timing.

“Whoever goes to the Lord for safety, whoever remains under the protection of the Almighty, can say to him, “‘You are my defender and protector. You are my God; in you I trust’” (Psalm 91:1-2).

SGLY, dear reader.

(Smile, God Loves You.)

Tiffany Kaye Chartier is a Christian author and opinion columnist. Submit feedback and connect for more soul lifts on Facebook: Tiffany Kaye Chartier; Instagram:@tiffanysgly; and Twitter: @tiffanychartier. The views and opinions expressed here are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of Texoma Marketing and Media Group.