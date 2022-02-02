FEATURED HOME: $245K craftsman on a corner lot

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

An adorable Craftsman home on a beautiful Denison corner lot is already attracting lots of attention. The house at 1401 West Gandy Street is charm personified. It features three bedrooms, two baths and one of the most inviting front porches you can imagine.

The large master suite boasts a cozy sitting area, large walk-in closet and beautifully updated bathroom.

In fact, all the baths have been updated. The home may have been built in 1930, but you wouldn’t know it from all the perks inside. The only clue is its natural charm, which has been impeccably retained.

The bright open concept floor plan includes a comfortable living area with beautiful wooden floors that flows seamlessly into the kitchen. That room includes granite countertops, wooden shelving, and stainless steel appliances. There is also a cozy dining area and a sunroom perfectly suited for an afternoon of reading.

Out back is a sprawling backyard shaded in towering trees. Gaze up, enjoy the stars, and apricate this little slice of serenity in the middle of Texoma.

The home at 1401 West Gandy is currently listed for $245,000 by Tommi Sue Homuth of Tracy Realty. For more information, call 469-879-2265 or visit tracyrealty.net.