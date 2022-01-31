Let's Reminisce: A short history of water

By Jerry Lincecum

Special to the Herald Democrat

The trouble with water is that it moves, Giulio Boccaletti writes in his book, “Water: A Biography.” Rivers flood; rain clouds drift away; oceans rise. When human beings lived as nomadic hunter-gatherers, we adapted by migrating toward dry ground or fresh sources of water. But once we settled into permanent farming communities some 10,000 years ago, our options narrowed and our relationship with water became more difficult.

Since we could no longer sidestep floods and droughts, we compensated with technology, building canals and dams to channel water toward where it was needed and away from where it could do harm. But having such infrastructure entailed considerable labor, which had to be apportioned and coordinated. And so even as we remade the landscape, water helped shape civilization.

The central argument of this book is that humanity’s attempts to organize society while surrounded by moving water led people to create institutions that tied individuals together in mutual dependence. Despite all the infrastructure, Boccaletti maintains, the essence of our relationship with water has always been “not technological, but political.”

“Water” is far more than a biography of its nominal subject. Given society’s ancient, tangled relationship with water, the book stands as an examination of civilization itself, from its earliest days to the present, with implications for the future. It offers a disturbing glimpse of a time when our association with water is poised to enter a perilous phase.

The bargain that we have made with water is complex. Irrigation made it possible to cultivate highly productive grains, which led to unprecedented prosperity, population growth and the false idea that we had conquered water. But such conquest has always been an illusion, and the more technology we muster, the more brittle the deception.

The story of humanity and water is as long as the Nile and as twisted as the Mississippi. His account begins in Mesopotamia, around present-day Iraq, where people settled the fertile floodplain of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers and planted barley, wheat and other crops. Because the rivers’ flow was sparse during the growing season and crested only at harvest time, the early farmers built canals and dams to divert the water and keep it until it was needed. The solution was labor intensive, which encouraged a higher degree of social organization.

Though the specifics differed from place to place, the same principle applied over the millennia which followed, as efforts to reconfigure the environment prompted societies to redesign their own institutions. Ancient Egypt grew to unsurpassed wealth and power on the gifts of the Nile, whose annual flows were perfectly timed for raising grains.

In Greece, by contrast, there were no great rivers to be tamed and no expansive plains to be sown, only hardscrabble terrain where settlers clustered around scattered water sources and depended on rainfall to sustain their small plots. As a result, the Greek experience of the landscape was less collective and more individual than in Egypt. The experimentation continued in Rome. Since private property was shielded from state interference, Rome never centralized its water resources.

By the turn of the 21st century, mankind’s mastery of water appeared complete. “For all intents and purposes, in wealthy countries at least,” Mr. Boccaletti writes. “Never before had water been available always, when and where needed.”

But this apparent mastery was possible only because citizens had ceded to the state ultimate authority over the natural landscape. And like all previous technological “conquests” of water, this one is a mirage. But whatever the next twist: Its effects will travel not via the rivers and floodplains of the world, but through the institutions of human society.

Jerry Lincecum is a retired Austin College professor who now teaches classes for older adults who want to write their life stories. He welcomes your reminiscences on any subject: jlincecum@me.com.