FEATURED HOME: Unique ranch with pool cabana

By Joshua Baethge
For the Herald Democrat
The M Ranch at 505 Elliott Road was listed for $1.36 million.

It’s easy to understand why the M Ranch at 505 Elliott Road is already under contract. The property has been immaculately maintained property and would easily work as a personal estate, a lucrative short-term rental, or an event space.

The truly unique property sits upon 18.325 acres that includes a pond, gated entry, asphalt drive, mature trees and a pool. The pool had new equipment installed in 2020 and new plaster in 2021. Overlooking the pool is a dream cabana with a bar area and fireplace. It’s the perfect place to impress guests and enjoy those endless sunny days.

Inside the home are four bedrooms, including two master suites, and four bathrooms. The bright, spacious kitchen boasts granite counter tops, ample storage space and high-end appliances. If flows seamlessly into the adjacent breakfast room with a scenic view of surrounding grounds.

If that’s not enough there’s also an extra 25x50 three-car garage and a renovated 40x50 barn. That barn was updated in 2020 and has its own serving room, HVAC system, septic system, water and bathrooms.

With quick access to Lake Texoma, Sherman Denison this ranch estate will truly be a treasured property for generations to come.

The M Ranch at 505 Elliott Road was listed by Bill Westhoff and Century 21 Dean Gilbert Realtors for $1.36 million. For more information on this and similar properties, call 214-207-1436.